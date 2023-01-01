$7,390+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fiesta
SE - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
155,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10001501
- Stock #: U222458A1
- VIN: 3FADP4EJXCM172355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth Upholstery
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Ford Fiesta SE in Ruby Red on Grey Cloth Upholstery. With no accidents over 2k this happy hatchback offers air conditioning, power windows and doors and keyless entry.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
