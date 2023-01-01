Menu
2012 Ford Fiesta

155,747 KM

Details Description

$7,390

+ tax & licensing
$7,390

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2012 Ford Fiesta

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 10001501
  2. 10001501
$7,390

+ taxes & licensing

155,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10001501
  • Stock #: U222458A1
  VIN: 3FADP4EJXCM172355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth Upholstery
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Ford Fiesta SE in Ruby Red on Grey Cloth Upholstery. With no accidents over 2k this happy hatchback offers air conditioning, power windows and doors and keyless entry.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

