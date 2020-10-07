Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

89,812 KM

Details Description

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Limited 3.5 (A6)

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited 3.5 (A6)

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited 3.5 (A6)

Location

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6027510
  • Stock #: 1930A
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG0CG132967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include leather upholstery, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power moon roof, and power front seats. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

