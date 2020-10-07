+ taxes & licensing
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Introducing the 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include leather upholstery, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power moon roof, and power front seats. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
