2012 Toyota Highlander

130,396 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

V6 (A5)

V6 (A5)

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

130,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9120001
  • Stock #: U8188A
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH1CS159663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,396 KM

Vehicle Description

This has rebuilt status due to a collision to the rear. It has been fully repaired and drives great. The price of the vehicle reflects this.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

