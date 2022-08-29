2012 Toyota Highlander

$16,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 3 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9120001

9120001 Stock #: U8188A

U8188A VIN: 5TDBK3EH1CS159663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 130,396 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.