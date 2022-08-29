$16,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Highlander
V6 (A5)
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
130,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9120001
- Stock #: U8188A
- VIN: 5TDBK3EH1CS159663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,396 KM
Vehicle Description
This has rebuilt status due to a collision to the rear. It has been fully repaired and drives great. The price of the vehicle reflects this.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3