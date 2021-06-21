Menu
2012 Toyota Matrix

192,586 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

Location

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

192,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7517394
  • Stock #: 21F7204A
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE8CC794846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 192,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2012 Toyota Matrix! A practical vehicle that doesn't sacrifice style! All of the premium features expected of a Toyota are offered, including: a tachometer, heated door mirrors, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

