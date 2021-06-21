2012 Toyota Matrix

$7,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 5 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7517394

7517394 Stock #: 21F7204A

21F7204A VIN: 2T1KU4EE8CC794846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Mileage 192,586 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.