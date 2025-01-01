Menu
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One Complimentary Oil Change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee, and Preferred Lending Rates. A rare find this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with a 6-speed manual transmission and ultra-low kilometers is the enthusiasts choice for a sporty, responsive drive in a refined German sedan. Turbocharged 2.0L TSI Engine delivering spirited performance with excellent fuel efficiency 6-Speed Manual Transmission for precise, engaging gear shifts GLI Sport Styling with honeycomb grille, red trim accents, and dual exhaust Multi-Link Rear Suspension for improved handling and control Ultra-Low Kilometers exceptionally well-preserved and locally driven No Accidents | Clean Carfax | Meticulously Maintained Whether youre a driving purist or just appreciate a rare, low-mileage example of a modern classic, this Jetta GLI is not to be missed. Test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and experience the thrill of driving a true sport sedan.

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

86,618 KM

Details Description

$11,890

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Manual - Ultra Low KMs/No accident/Local

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Manual - Ultra Low KMs/No accident/Local

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$11,890

+ taxes & licensing

86,618KM
VIN 3VW587AJ9CM022558

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8461A
  • Mileage 86,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One Complimentary Oil Change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee, and Preferred Lending Rates.

A rare find this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with a 6-speed manual transmission and ultra-low kilometers is the enthusiasts choice for a sporty, responsive drive in a refined German sedan.

Turbocharged 2.0L TSI Engine delivering spirited performance with excellent fuel efficiency

6-Speed Manual Transmission for precise, engaging gear shifts

GLI Sport Styling with honeycomb grille, red trim accents, and dual exhaust

Multi-Link Rear Suspension for improved handling and control

Ultra-Low Kilometers exceptionally well-preserved and locally driven

No Accidents | Clean Carfax | Meticulously Maintained

Whether you're a driving purist or just appreciate a rare, low-mileage example of a modern classic, this Jetta GLI is not to be missed.

Test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and experience the thrill of driving a true sport sedan.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

$11,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2012 Volkswagen Jetta