$11,890+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Manual - Ultra Low KMs/No accident/Local
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$11,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8461A
- Mileage 86,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One Complimentary Oil Change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee, and Preferred Lending Rates.
A rare find this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with a 6-speed manual transmission and ultra-low kilometers is the enthusiasts choice for a sporty, responsive drive in a refined German sedan.
Turbocharged 2.0L TSI Engine delivering spirited performance with excellent fuel efficiency
6-Speed Manual Transmission for precise, engaging gear shifts
GLI Sport Styling with honeycomb grille, red trim accents, and dual exhaust
Multi-Link Rear Suspension for improved handling and control
Ultra-Low Kilometers exceptionally well-preserved and locally driven
No Accidents | Clean Carfax | Meticulously Maintained
Whether you're a driving purist or just appreciate a rare, low-mileage example of a modern classic, this Jetta GLI is not to be missed.
Test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and experience the thrill of driving a true sport sedan.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
+ taxes & licensing>
