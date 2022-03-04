$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2012 Volvo S60
2012 Volvo S60
T6 AWD - LOCAL - DEALERSHIP SERVICED
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
99,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8473086
- Stock #: U8152
- VIN: YV1902FH9C2143371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Seashell Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, low mileage Volvo S60 T6 AWD in Seashell Metallic on Charcoal Leather. This fully dealership serviced sedan offers comfort, safety and plenty of get up and go. Blind spot indicator, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, heated seats and so much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3