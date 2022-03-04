Menu
2012 Volvo S60

99,824 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

T6 AWD - LOCAL - DEALERSHIP SERVICED

T6 AWD - LOCAL - DEALERSHIP SERVICED

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

99,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8473086
  • Stock #: U8152
  • VIN: YV1902FH9C2143371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Seashell Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, low mileage Volvo S60 T6 AWD in Seashell Metallic on Charcoal Leather. This fully dealership serviced sedan offers comfort, safety and plenty of get up and go. Blind spot indicator, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, heated seats and so much more.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

