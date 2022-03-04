2012 Volvo S60

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 8 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8473086

8473086 Stock #: U8152

U8152 VIN: YV1902FH9C2143371

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Seashell Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Leather

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,824 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.