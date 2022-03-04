$23,990+ tax & licensing
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volvo XC60
T6 Premier Plus - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
57,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8473092
- Stock #: U8151
- VIN: YV4902DZ3C2324240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T6 AWD in Caspian Blue Metallic on Charcoal Leather Upholstery. Equipped with powered heated seats, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, blind spot indicator Volvo's City Safety collision mitigation system.
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3