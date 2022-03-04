Menu
2012 Volvo XC60

57,322 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

T6 Premier Plus - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

57,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8473092
  • Stock #: U8151
  • VIN: YV4902DZ3C2324240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T6 AWD in Caspian Blue Metallic on Charcoal Leather Upholstery. Equipped with powered heated seats, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, blind spot indicator Volvo's City Safety collision mitigation system.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

