Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volvo XC60

117,551 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2012 Volvo XC60

2012 Volvo XC60

T6 Premier Plus - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volvo XC60

T6 Premier Plus - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8813906
  2. 8813906
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

117,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8813906
  • Stock #: U8179
  • VIN: YV4902DZ9C2257935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK SAPPHIRE
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Local XC60 T6 Premier Plus in Black Sapphire on Black Leather with no accidents over $2k. Nicely equipped with panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, heated seats and Volvo's City Safety Collision Avoidance System.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 98,668 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX
 123,685 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Accord EX-L
 200,400 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory