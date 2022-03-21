$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2012 Volvo XC60
2012 Volvo XC60
T6 Premier Plus - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
117,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8813906
- Stock #: U8179
- VIN: YV4902DZ9C2257935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLACK SAPPHIRE
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Local XC60 T6 Premier Plus in Black Sapphire on Black Leather with no accidents over $2k. Nicely equipped with panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, heated seats and Volvo's City Safety Collision Avoidance System.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3