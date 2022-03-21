Menu
2013 Ford Escape

94,337 KM

Details

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

94,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8712887
  • Stock #: NU062463A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H97DUA50266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,337 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

