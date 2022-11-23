$14,990+ tax & licensing
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
Titanium - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
82,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9334180
- Stock #: U222316A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J95DUC27312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner Ford Escape Titanium AWD in Sterling Grey Metallic on Black Leather. With no accidents over $2K this top-of-the-line Escape has been fully serviced at Cam Clark Ford. Back-Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels and so much more
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3