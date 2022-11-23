2013 Ford Escape

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 9 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9334180

9334180 Stock #: U222316A

U222316A VIN: 1FMCU9J95DUC27312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,949 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.