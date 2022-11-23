Menu
2013 Ford Escape

82,949 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Titanium - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

82,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9334180
  • Stock #: U222316A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95DUC27312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner Ford Escape Titanium AWD in Sterling Grey Metallic on Black Leather. With no accidents over $2K this top-of-the-line Escape has been fully serviced at Cam Clark Ford. Back-Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels and so much more

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

