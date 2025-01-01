Menu
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this sleek 2013 Honda Civic EX, a sedan that seamlessly blends reliability, efficiency, and modern features to enhance your driving experience. Key Features: Efficient Performance: Equipped with a 1.8L SOHC i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine delivering 140 horsepower, this Civic ensures a responsive yet fuel-efficient drive, achieving approximately 7.2 L/100 km in the city and 5.0 L/100 km on the highway. Modern Interior: Step into a cabin designed for comfort and convenience, featuring automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a power moonroof that invites natural light, creating an open and airy atmosphere. Advanced Technology: Stay connected with Bluetooth® integration, a 6-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio system, and steering wheel-mounted controls, allowing you to manage calls and music effortlessly. Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing your Civic includes a rearview camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, all designed to keep you and your passengers safe. Why This Civic EX? This well-maintained 2013 Honda Civic EX is more than just a car; its a reliable partner ready to accompany you on daily commutes and weekend adventures. Its blend of efficiency, comfort, and technology ensures every drive is enjoyable. Envision yourself cruising through city streets or taking a scenic route, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Hondas renowned reliability. Dont miss the opportunity to make this exceptional vehicle yours. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand how this 2013 Honda Civic EX fits seamlessly into your lifestyle.

2013 Honda Civic

189,239 KM

$12,890

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX - WELL KEPT/RELIABLE/SAFE

12265543

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX - WELL KEPT/RELIABLE/SAFE

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$12,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,239KM
VIN 2HGFB2F50DH002675

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U222664AA
  • Mileage 189,239 KM

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this sleek 2013 Honda Civic EX, a sedan that seamlessly blends reliability, efficiency, and modern features to enhance your driving experience.

Key Features:

Efficient Performance: Equipped with a 1.8L SOHC i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine delivering 140 horsepower, this Civic ensures a responsive yet fuel-efficient drive, achieving approximately 7.2 L/100 km in the city and 5.0 L/100 km on the highway.

Modern Interior: Step into a cabin designed for comfort and convenience, featuring automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a power moonroof that invites natural light, creating an open and airy atmosphere.

Advanced Technology: Stay connected with Bluetooth® integration, a 6-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio system, and steering wheel-mounted controls, allowing you to manage calls and music effortlessly.

Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing your Civic includes a rearview camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control, and a comprehensive airbag system, all designed to keep you and your passengers safe.

Why This Civic EX?

This well-maintained 2013 Honda Civic EX is more than just a car; it's a reliable partner ready to accompany you on daily commutes and weekend adventures. Its blend of efficiency, comfort, and technology ensures every drive is enjoyable. Envision yourself cruising through city streets or taking a scenic route, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Honda's renowned reliability.

Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional vehicle yours. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand how this 2013 Honda Civic EX fits seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

$12,890

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2013 Honda Civic