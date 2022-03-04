$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carter GM North Shore
604-229-6002
2013 Honda Civic
EX
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
604-229-6002
111,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8643524
- Stock #: 2TB09491
- VIN: 2HGFB2F59DH010662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,735 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8