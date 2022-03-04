Menu
2013 Honda Civic

111,735 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8643524
  • Stock #: 2TB09491
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59DH010662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,735 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carter GM North Shore

Carter GM North Shore

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

