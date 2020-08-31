+ taxes & licensing
Come test drive this 2013 Hyundai Tucson! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Hyundai's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! All of the premium features expected of a Hyundai are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
