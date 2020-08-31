Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Tucson

90,695 KM

Details Description

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

90,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5832200
  • Stock #: MU069064A
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC4DU676075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2013 Hyundai Tucson! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Hyundai's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! All of the premium features expected of a Hyundai are offered, including: tilt steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 22,753 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 47,744 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX STI ...
 30,471 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory