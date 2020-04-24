Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Outstanding design defines the 2013 Subaru Impreza! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has fewer than 40,000 kilometers! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: 1-touch window functionality, heated seats, and more. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
