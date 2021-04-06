Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

70,675 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2.0i Touring Package

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

70,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: JF1GPAC66DH834593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Come test drive this 2013 Subaru Impreza! It just arrived on our lot this past week! You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

