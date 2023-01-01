$13,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-634-2954
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
2.5L Comfortline
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
$13,500
- Listing ID: 9455215
- Stock #: PU096304A
- VIN: 3VWHX7AT5DM643587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 136,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! Volkswagen prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: air conditioning, turn signal indicator mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 5 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
