2013 Volkswagen Beetle

136,210 KM

Details Description

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.5L Comfortline

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2.5L Comfortline

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9455215
  • Stock #: PU096304A
  • VIN: 3VWHX7AT5DM643587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 136,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! Volkswagen prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: air conditioning, turn signal indicator mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 5 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

