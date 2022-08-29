$24,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi Q5
2.0 Progressiv - LOCAL - LOW MILEAGE
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
88,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9119998
- Stock #: U222175A
- VIN: WA1LFCFP8EA097381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, low mileage Audi Q5 Progressiv in Ibis White Metallic on Black Leather. Low mileage and dealership serviced this German built SUV is in excellent condition and drives superbly.
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3