2014 Audi Q5

88,443 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2.0 Progressiv - LOCAL - LOW MILEAGE

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

88,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9119998
  • Stock #: U222175A
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP8EA097381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, low mileage Audi Q5 Progressiv in Ibis White Metallic on Black Leather. Low mileage and dealership serviced this German built SUV is in excellent condition and drives superbly.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

