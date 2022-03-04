Menu
2014 Ford F-150

82,887 KM

$31,977

+ tax & licensing
Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

82,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8581775
  • Stock #: 2L49241
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9EFC22343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?



    • Exceeding our Loyal Customers Expectations for Over 56 Years.

    • 4.6 Google Star Rating with 1000+ Customer Reviews

    • CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History - Purchase with Confidence!)

    • 30-Day or 2500 Km Vehicle Exchange Policy

    • Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

    • We Provide Upfront Pricing, Zero Hidden Dees, and 100% Transparency

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (No Matter Your Current Credit Status!)

    • Multilingual Staff and Culturally Diverse Workforce Many Languages Spoken

    • Comfortable Non-pressured Environment with In-store TV, WIFI and a children's play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL OR TEXT NOW! (604) 987-5231



    (Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

    Vehicle Features

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Air Conditioning
    Tachometer
    Compass
    Power Steering
    CD Player
    4x4
    6 Speed Automatic

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

    604-229-6002

