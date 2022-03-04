$31,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,977
+ taxes & licensing
Carter GM North Shore
604-229-6002
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
604-229-6002
$31,977
+ taxes & licensing
82,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8581775
- Stock #: 2L49241
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF9EFC22343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 82,887 KM
Vehicle Description
WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?
Exceeding our Loyal Customers Expectations for Over 56 Years.
4.6 Google Star Rating with 1000+ Customer Reviews
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History - Purchase with Confidence!)
30-Day or 2500 Km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!
We Provide Upfront Pricing, Zero Hidden Dees, and 100% Transparency
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (No Matter Your Current Credit Status!)
Multilingual Staff and Culturally Diverse Workforce Many Languages Spoken
Comfortable Non-pressured Environment with In-store TV, WIFI and a children's play area!
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL OR TEXT NOW! (604) 987-5231
(Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carter GM North Shore
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8