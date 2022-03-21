$22,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey
EX - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
142,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8954419
- Stock #: U8184A
- VIN: 5FNRL5H48EB502475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth Upholstery
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident Honda Odyssey EX in Alabaster Silver Metallic on Grey Cloth Upholstery.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
