2014 Honda Odyssey

142,411 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

EX - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

  8954419
  8954419
142,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8954419
  • Stock #: U8184A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H48EB502475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth Upholstery
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident Honda Odyssey EX in Alabaster Silver Metallic on Grey Cloth Upholstery.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
