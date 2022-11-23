2014 Honda Odyssey

$25,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 5 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9431814

9431814 Stock #: B2421A

B2421A VIN: 5FNRL5H90EB504636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,545 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.