2014 Honda Odyssey

148,545 KM

Details

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

148,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9431814
  • Stock #: B2421A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H90EB504636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,545 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

