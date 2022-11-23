$25,900+ tax & licensing
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
148,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9431814
- Stock #: B2421A
- VIN: 5FNRL5H90EB504636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,545 KM
