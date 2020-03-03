Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium AWD

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$16,500

  • 69,187KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4806936
  • Stock #: 1952
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1EG126563
Exterior Colour
platinum silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOW KMS!! This used 2014 Santa Fe Sport is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Northshore. This amazing sport utility vehicle has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, thisused Santa Fe is also available at special financing rates! Call1-877-821-3420! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales teamdirectly @ 236-800-0345

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

