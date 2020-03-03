2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
+ taxes & licensing
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOW KMS!! This used 2014 Santa Fe Sport is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Northshore. This amazing sport utility vehicle has been fullyinspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, thisused Santa Fe is also available at special financing rates! Call1-877-821-3420! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales teamdirectly @ 236-800-0345
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8