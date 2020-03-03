Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 4806978
  2. 4806978
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,636KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4806978
  • Stock #: 20C8879A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX3EW555494
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Step into the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! Volkswagen prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, front fog lights, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2015 Honda Civic Si ...
 62,510 KM
$17,400 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RC 350 AW...
 45,718 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 90,473 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Send A Message