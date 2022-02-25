$24,990+ tax & licensing
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline Technology/R-Line - LOCAL - ONE OWNER
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
66,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8418291
- Stock #: U222149A
- VIN: WVGJV3AX0EW022289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour metallic grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner VW Tiguan Highline in Metallic Grey on Black Leather. Equipped with both Technology R-Line Packages this VW has power heated seats, panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, dynaudio premium sound system, 19' wheels, sport suspension, bi-xenon headlamps and so much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
