2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,443 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Highline Technology/R-Line - LOCAL - ONE OWNER

Highline Technology/R-Line - LOCAL - ONE OWNER

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

66,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8418291
  • Stock #: U222149A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX0EW022289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour metallic grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner VW Tiguan Highline in Metallic Grey on Black Leather. Equipped with both Technology R-Line Packages this VW has power heated seats, panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, dynaudio premium sound system, 19' wheels, sport suspension, bi-xenon headlamps and so much more.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

