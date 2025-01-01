Menu
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#18732

2015 Acura TLX

91,914 KM

$19,195

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura TLX

4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 Tech

12933194

2015 Acura TLX

4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 Tech

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

$19,195

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,914KM
VIN 19UUB3F50FA801595

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U7874A
  • Mileage 91,914 KM

We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#18732

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

2015 Acura TLX