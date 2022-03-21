$44,848+ tax & licensing
$44,848
+ taxes & licensing
Carter GM North Shore
604-229-6002
2015 GMC Yukon
2015 GMC Yukon
Denali NAVIGATION - MOONROOF - DVD PKG
Location
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
604-229-6002
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,848
+ taxes & licensing
156,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8926042
- Stock #: 977191
- VIN: 1GKS2CKJ1FR727165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 156,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
More inventory From Carter GM North Shore
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8