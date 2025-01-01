Menu
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $450 placement fee and taxes. DL#23190

2015 Honda CR-V

120,295 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD / EX-L / Great Commuter CUV / Local Car

12690828

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD / EX-L / Great Commuter CUV / Local Car

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-221-1850

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,295KM
VIN 2HKRM4H7XFH116838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mountain Air Metaillic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

2015 Honda CR-V