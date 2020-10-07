Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

96,255 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 6061206
  2. 6061206
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

96,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6061206
  Stock #: 20O6786A
  VIN: 2HKRM4H7XFH112580

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 20O6786A
  Mileage 96,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Honda CR-V! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: leather upholstery, remote keyless entry, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

