Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

2015 Honda Odyssey

130,941 KM

2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

Used
130,941KM
VIN 5FNRL5H97FB503078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

