Make it Yours
2015 Honda Odyssey
Location
Used
130,941KM
VIN 5FNRL5H97FB503078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
