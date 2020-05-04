2015 Hyundai Accent

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! ACCIDENT FREE!! Options include: Heated seats, Bluetooth, A/C, Power equipment group, and much more. This used 2015 Accent is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore. This awesome local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up todate. It also retains any remaining balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and withHyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include anadditional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadsideassistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle historyreport. For a limited time, this used Accent is also available at specialfinancing rates! Call Toll Free 1-877-821-3420! Do youprefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 236-800-0345
