2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,598KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4954377
  • Stock #: 1958
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE4FU198901
Exterior Colour
Snow White Pearl
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! ACCIDENT FREE!! Options include: Heated seats, Bluetooth, A/C, Power equipment group, and much more. This used 2015 Accent is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore. This awesome local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up todate. It also retains any remaining balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and withHyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include anadditional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadsideassistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle historyreport. For a limited time, this used Accent is also available at specialfinancing rates! Call Toll Free 1-877-821-3420! Do youprefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 236-800-0345

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

