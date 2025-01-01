Menu
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore - F Sport Series 1 Package -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

2015 Lexus RX 350

71,476 KM

Details Description

$28,585

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus RX 350

6A / Touring Package / Low Mileage for the year /

13186622

2015 Lexus RX 350

6A / Touring Package / Low Mileage for the year /

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-221-1850

$28,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,476KM
VIN 2T2BK1BAXFC321097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore - F Sport Series 1 Package -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($450) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#23190

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-221-XXXX

1-888-221-1850

$28,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-221-1850

2015 Lexus RX 350