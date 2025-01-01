$13,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25C5432A
- Mileage 105,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-483-6079