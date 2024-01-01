$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring
2015 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8379A
- Mileage 161,671 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Imagine sitting behind the wheel of a capable, all-weather SUV that’s built to handle Canada’s rugged terrain and diverse climate. The 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring is a true partner for those who seek both comfort and confidence in every drive.
Equipped with Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Forester grips the road and offers unmatched stability, whether you’re tackling snowy mountain roads or cruising through a rainy city. Powered by a 2.5L Boxer engine with 170 horsepower, you’ll feel a smooth, responsive drive every time. And with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, you’re ready to take on unexpected paths without hesitation.
Step inside and experience thoughtful details like a spacious, panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light and lets you enjoy every landscape. Comfort meets practicality with heated front seats, ideal for those chilly Canadian winters, and ample cargo space for everything from weekend gear to everyday errands.
The 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring is here, waiting for someone who values reliability, safety, and versatility. Are you ready to call it yours?
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
+ taxes & licensing
604-986-9889