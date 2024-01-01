Menu
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. Imagine sitting behind the wheel of a capable, all-weather SUV that's built to handle Canada's rugged terrain and diverse climate. The 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring is a true partner for those who seek both comfort and confidence in every drive. Equipped with Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Forester grips the road and offers unmatched stability, whether you're tackling snowy mountain roads or cruising through a rainy city. Powered by a 2.5L Boxer engine with 170 horsepower, you'll feel a smooth, responsive drive every time. And with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, you're ready to take on unexpected paths without hesitation. Step inside and experience thoughtful details like a spacious, panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light and lets you enjoy every landscape. Comfort meets practicality with heated front seats, ideal for those chilly Canadian winters, and ample cargo space for everything from weekend gear to everyday errands. The 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring is here, waiting for someone who values reliability, safety, and versatility. Are you ready to call it yours?

2015 Subaru Forester

161,671 KM

$CALL

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$CALL

Used
161,671KM
VIN JF2SJCHC6FH826157

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8379A
  • Mileage 161,671 KM

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-XXXX

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2015 Subaru Forester