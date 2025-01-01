Menu
Account
Sign In
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this meticulously maintained 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited, a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features designed to elevate your driving experience. Performance and Efficiency Powered by a 2.5L horizontally-opposed (boxer) four-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, this Forester ensures a responsive and efficient drive. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) provides smooth acceleration, while Subarus renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive system offers exceptional stability and control, making it perfect for navigating North Vancouvers diverse terrains. Luxurious Interior Step into a spacious cabin adorned with premium leather seats, providing both comfort and sophistication. The 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support ensures personalized comfort on every journey. Dual-zone automatic climate control allows you and your passengers to maintain individual temperature preferences, enhancing overall comfort. Advanced Technology Stay connected and entertained with the 6.1-inch high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, featuring voice-activated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Harman Kardon 440-watt amplifier powering an eight-speaker audio system. The inclusion of SiriusXM Traffic and Satellite Radio keeps you informed and entertained, no matter where the road takes you. Safety Features Equipped with a rearview camera, Xenon HID headlights with LED accents, and Subarus advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame, this Forester prioritizes your safety. The vehicles seven airbags, including a drivers knee airbag, provide added peace of mind for you and your passengers. Exterior Highlights The sleek Dark Grey Metallic exterior is complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels and a chrome grille, exuding a sense of style and confidence. The power liftgate with memory function adds convenience, making loading and unloading effortless. Why Choose This Forester? With its combination of reliable performance, luxurious amenities, and advanced safety features, this 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited is more than just a vehicle; its a trusted companion ready to accompany you on all of lifes adventures. Dont miss the opportunity to make this exceptional SUV yours. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand the remarkable qualities of this Subaru Forester. Your journey towards unparalleled driving pleasure begins here.

2015 Subaru Forester

119,293 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited - LOCAL/LOW KMS/WELL KEPT

Watch This Vehicle
12155067

2015 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited - LOCAL/LOW KMS/WELL KEPT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,293KM
VIN JF2SJCTCXFH574209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V2544839A
  • Mileage 119,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this meticulously maintained 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited, a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features designed to elevate your driving experience.

Performance and Efficiency

Powered by a 2.5L horizontally-opposed (boxer) four-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, this Forester ensures a responsive and efficient drive. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) provides smooth acceleration, while Subaru's renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive system offers exceptional stability and control, making it perfect for navigating North Vancouver's diverse terrains.

Luxurious Interior

Step into a spacious cabin adorned with premium leather seats, providing both comfort and sophistication. The 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support ensures personalized comfort on every journey. Dual-zone automatic climate control allows you and your passengers to maintain individual temperature preferences, enhancing overall comfort.

Advanced Technology

Stay connected and entertained with the 6.1-inch high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, featuring voice-activated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Harman Kardon 440-watt amplifier powering an eight-speaker audio system. The inclusion of SiriusXM Traffic and Satellite Radio keeps you informed and entertained, no matter where the road takes you.

Safety Features

Equipped with a rearview camera, Xenon HID headlights with LED accents, and Subaru's advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame, this Forester prioritizes your safety. The vehicle's seven airbags, including a driver's knee airbag, provide added peace of mind for you and your passengers.

Exterior Highlights

The sleek Dark Grey Metallic exterior is complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels and a chrome grille, exuding a sense of style and confidence. The power liftgate with memory function adds convenience, making loading and unloading effortless.

Why Choose This Forester?

With its combination of reliable performance, luxurious amenities, and advanced safety features, this 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited is more than just a vehicle; it's a trusted companion ready to accompany you on all of life's adventures.

Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional SUV yours. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand the remarkable qualities of this Subaru Forester. Your journey towards unparalleled driving pleasure begins here.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD CPO Financing Available Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD CPO Financing Available Local 70,946 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD Ultimate Pkg, No Accident 1 Owner for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD Ultimate Pkg, No Accident 1 Owner 34,481 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LS w-1LS, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LS w-1LS, 1 Owner No Accident Local 21,876 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester