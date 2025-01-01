$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited - LOCAL/LOW KMS/WELL KEPT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V2544839A
- Mileage 119,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this meticulously maintained 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited, a harmonious blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features designed to elevate your driving experience.
Performance and Efficiency
Powered by a 2.5L horizontally-opposed (boxer) four-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, this Forester ensures a responsive and efficient drive. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) provides smooth acceleration, while Subaru's renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive system offers exceptional stability and control, making it perfect for navigating North Vancouver's diverse terrains.
Luxurious Interior
Step into a spacious cabin adorned with premium leather seats, providing both comfort and sophistication. The 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support ensures personalized comfort on every journey. Dual-zone automatic climate control allows you and your passengers to maintain individual temperature preferences, enhancing overall comfort.
Advanced Technology
Stay connected and entertained with the 6.1-inch high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, featuring voice-activated GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Harman Kardon 440-watt amplifier powering an eight-speaker audio system. The inclusion of SiriusXM Traffic and Satellite Radio keeps you informed and entertained, no matter where the road takes you.
Safety Features
Equipped with a rearview camera, Xenon HID headlights with LED accents, and Subaru's advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame, this Forester prioritizes your safety. The vehicle's seven airbags, including a driver's knee airbag, provide added peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Exterior Highlights
The sleek Dark Grey Metallic exterior is complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels and a chrome grille, exuding a sense of style and confidence. The power liftgate with memory function adds convenience, making loading and unloading effortless.
Why Choose This Forester?
With its combination of reliable performance, luxurious amenities, and advanced safety features, this 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited is more than just a vehicle; it's a trusted companion ready to accompany you on all of life's adventures.
Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional SUV yours. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience firsthand the remarkable qualities of this Subaru Forester. Your journey towards unparalleled driving pleasure begins here.
