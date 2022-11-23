Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Impreza

99,010 KM

Details

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package Hatchback

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9364642
  • Stock #: 23C0613A
  • VIN: JF1GPAC69F8243984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,010 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2022 Volvo XC60 Rech...
 9,960 KM
$80,990 + tax & lic
2021 Volvo S60 Recha...
 17,579 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 91,289 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory