2015 Toyota Tacoma

68,140 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

LOCAL ONE OWNER LOW KMS NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K

2015 Toyota Tacoma

LOCAL ONE OWNER LOW KMS NO ACCIDENTS OVER 2K

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 9789541
  2. 9789541
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9789541
  Stock #: U222420A
  VIN: 5TFUX4EN3FX037732

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 68,140 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Tacoma Locally Owned, Low Mileage, No Accidents Over 2k. Bonus comes with tonneau cover!

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

