Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Highline Turbocharged Performance Premium Comfort Exceptional Value Turbocharged Efficiency Powered by a 1.8L TSI engine delivering spirited performance with impressive fuel efficiency, making every drive fun and economical. Premium Comfort Enjoy heated leather-appointed seats, dual-zone climate control, and an upscale interior designed for maximum driver and passenger comfort. Advanced Technology Equipped with touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth® connectivity, Fender premium audio, and available navigation for a connected driving experience. Safety First Features include stability control, ABS brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera to keep you confident on the road. Certified Peace of Mind Available with comprehensive inspection, extended warranty options, and exceptional Volkswagen reliability. ?? Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2015 Volkswagen Golf

85,554 KM

Details Description

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Highline - Local/Clean/Under $20k/Low KMs

Watch This Vehicle
12926465

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Highline - Local/Clean/Under $20k/Low KMs

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 12926465
  2. 12926465
Contact Seller

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,554KM
VIN 3VW217AU9FM003367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS109253A
  • Mileage 85,554 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Highline

Turbocharged Performance Premium Comfort Exceptional Value

Turbocharged Efficiency Powered by a 1.8L TSI engine delivering spirited performance with impressive fuel efficiency, making every drive fun and economical.

Premium Comfort Enjoy heated leather-appointed seats, dual-zone climate control, and an upscale interior designed for maximum driver and passenger comfort.

Advanced Technology Equipped with touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth® connectivity, Fender premium audio, and available navigation for a connected driving experience.

Safety First Features include stability control, ABS brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera to keep you confident on the road.

Certified Peace of Mind Available with comprehensive inspection, extended warranty options, and exceptional Volkswagen reliability.

?? Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4, 1 Owner No Accident Local 91,685 KM $25,011 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, 1 Owner No Accident Local 40,951 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE, 1 Owner NO Accident for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 SLE, 1 Owner NO Accident 85,032 KM $31,011 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2015 Volkswagen Golf