2015 Volkswagen Golf

100,729 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 6474813
  2. 6474813
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

100,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6474813
  Stock #: 21C0641A
  VIN: 3VW117AU2FM095885

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21C0641A
  Mileage 100,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2015 Volkswagen Golf! A versatile hatchback seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! Volkswagen infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, power front seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

