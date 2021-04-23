Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

0 KM

Details Description

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 3-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 3-Door

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 6989735
  2. 6989735
  3. 6989735
  4. 6989735
  5. 6989735
  6. 6989735
  7. 6989735
  8. 6989735
  9. 6989735
  10. 6989735
  11. 6989735
  12. 6989735
  13. 6989735
  14. 6989735
  15. 6989735
  16. 6989735
  17. 6989735
  18. 6989735
  19. 6989735
  20. 6989735
  21. 6989735
  22. 6989735
  23. 6989735
  24. 6989735
  25. 6989735
  26. 6989735
  27. 6989735
Contact Seller

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6989735
  • Stock #: J2082
  • VIN: 3VWTT7AU5FM022142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI! It just arrived on our lot this past week! It includes heated seats, a leather steering wheel, cruise control, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2014 Toyota Highland...
 81,830 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Highland...
 202,494 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 68,462 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory