+ taxes & licensing
1-888-483-6079
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
+ taxes & licensing
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta! Clean, sporty and safe, this vehicle appeals to a broad swath of car buyers! Volkswagen infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8