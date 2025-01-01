$16,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline // Low KM!
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline // Low KM!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,158KM
VIN WVGJV7AX9FW585379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3165A
- Mileage 75,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 77,127 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range w-Ultimate NO Accident 11,185 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr Limited 124,040 KM $22,222 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan