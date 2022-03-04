Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

22,185 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

Stingray

Location

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8590709
  • Stock #: 2D01801
  • VIN: 1G1YF2D77G5124213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2D01801
  • Mileage 22,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-XXXX

604-229-6002

