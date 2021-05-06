Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,110 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT *** TRUE NORTH EDITION ***

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT *** TRUE NORTH EDITION ***

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7063943
  • Stock #: 975490
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1GG374304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Side Steps, Navigation, 10-way PWR Driver Seat, Rear Park Assist, Bedliner, Power Adjustable Pedals, Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Trailering PKG, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth and RR Chrome Bumper.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

