2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,564 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

SE/SXT

SE/SXT

Location

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

65,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474807
  • Stock #: 21O1209A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR317401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21O1209A
  • Mileage 65,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! This 7 passenger van still has fewer than 70,000 kilometers! Top features include cruise control, delay-off headlights, an overhead console, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

