$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCT4AE1GU975241
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2022 Subaru WRX Sport-tech 26,991 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan S CVTi-S 158,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback Premier XT 39,465 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-866-634-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2016 Hyundai Accent