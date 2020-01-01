Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,618KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4442736
  • Stock #: 1915
  • VIN: KM8J3CA2XGU107844
Exterior Colour
Coliseum Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Doors
4-door

LOADED!! CERTIFIED UNIT!!Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated leather seats, Backup camera, and much more. This used 2016 Tucson Limited is now available to testdrive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore. This very clean local sport utility vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore and all servicing is up todate. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and withHyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include anadditional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadsideassistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarProof vehicle historyreport. For a limited time, this used Tucson is also available at specialfinancing rates! Call Toll Free 1-877-821-3420! Do youprefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 236-800-0345

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

