2016 Hyundai Tucson

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
LOWKMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated leather seats, Backup camera, and much more. This used 2016 Tucson Luxury isnow available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore. This fully loaded local sport utility vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore andall servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundaiwarranty, and with Hyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, weinclude an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving,roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report. For a limited time, this used Tucson is also available atspecial financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-877-821-3420! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT oursales team directly @ 236-800-0345
