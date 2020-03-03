Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,319KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4806942
  • Stock #: 1954
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47GU170515
Exterior Colour
ASH BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

LOWKMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Navigation, Panoramic sunroof, Heated leather seats, Backup camera, and much more. This used 2016 Tucson Luxury isnow available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore. This fully loaded local sport utility vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore andall servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundaiwarranty, and with Hyundai's H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, weinclude an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving,roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report. For a limited time, this used Tucson is also available atspecial financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-877-821-3420! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT oursales team directly @ 236-800-0345

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2015 Honda Civic Si ...
 62,510 KM
$17,400 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RC 350 AW...
 45,718 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 90,473 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Send A Message