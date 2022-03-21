Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

103,947 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Overland with Off Road Adventure Group

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8787194
  2. 8787194
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

103,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8787194
  • Stock #: U222292A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT3GC506055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Bright White Metallic on Black Leather. Brakes and Rotors front and back have recently been changed and all terrain tires have only 10k on them. This vehicle is in excellent condition. This 5.7L V8 truck comes with Technology Group: Forward Collision Avoidance with Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection the Off-Road Adventure Group: All Terrain Tires, Underbody Skid Plates, Selec-Speed Control.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
