2016 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto EX // Two Set Of Tires // Low KM!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
Used
78,393KM
VIN KNDJP3A51G7343316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3195A
- Mileage 78,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
