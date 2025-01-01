Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2016 Kia Soul

78,393 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX // Two Set Of Tires // Low KM!

12876827

2016 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX // Two Set Of Tires // Low KM!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,393KM
VIN KNDJP3A51G7343316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3195A
  • Mileage 78,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Used 2016 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto EX // Two Set Of Tires // Low KM! for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2016 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto EX // Two Set Of Tires // Low KM! 78,393 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2016 Kia Soul