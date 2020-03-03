845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Introducing the 2016 Lexus RC 350! This model appears at home both on the boulevard and at the racetrack. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: power moon roof, cruise control, and seat memory. Lexus made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
