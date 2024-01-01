$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC 4dr GLE 450 AMG
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8423
- Mileage 95,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Imagine yourself at the helm of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG, a luxurious SUV that combines thrilling performance with the sophistication only Mercedes can deliver. With a 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine delivering 362 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque, every drive is an experience in pure, controlled power.
This GLE 450 AMG doesn’t just perform—it captivates. The sleek, muscular lines, AMG styling package, and 20-inch alloy wheels make a bold statement on any road, while 4MATIC all-wheel drive ensures confidence in any weather Canada throws your way. Feel the seamless power shift through the 9-speed automatic transmission, giving you the freedom to accelerate and command the road with ease.
Slip into the premium interior, where comfort and elegance surround you. Soft leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and heated and ventilated front seats await, making every journey a first-class experience. The COMAND infotainment system keeps you connected with intuitive controls and a crisp display, while the advanced Driver Assistance Package enhances safety with features like Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist.
This 2016 GLE 450 AMG is more than an SUV—it’s a statement of refinement, power, and adventure waiting to be yours. Step in, start it up, and feel the difference. Will you make it yours?
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
